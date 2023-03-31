Acono Farmers Association hosts fundraiser on Saturday

The Acono Farmers Association will be hosting a fundraiser event from 2 pm on April 1 at the Acono Sports and Recreation Club, Acono Road, Maracas, St Joseph.

On sale will be pholourie, saheena, souse, cake and more to raise money to purchase furniture so short courses in agriculture and occupational skills could be held.

Byron Sinanan, PRO for the association said the area had no community centre, football grounds or cricket field.

“There’s nowhere for the youths to play. There’s not even a place where we could hold a meeting. The back of this Acono recreational club is the only place we have right now, where we do anything.

“We could do some bud and grafting courses, maybe a plumbing course for the youths in the area, whatever they are interested in so we could keep them off the streets and keep something positive going in the community because, really and truly, the community is dying.”

He said the association contacted the Ministry of Community Development and a representative visited to view the spot. They were told to get some tables and chairs and the space would be good to use as a small teaching facility.

He said it was not a large space but big enough to host a few courses with limited attendees.