Why your business needs e-mail marketing

-

These days social media can be a pretty crazy place behind the scenes. Think about it: Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri have been really changing up Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp every week, making it more confusing as the days pass.

TikTok, whilst some have been experiencing amazing growth, becomes noisier by the minute and we are flooded with very light content that doesn’t always have substance, which is giving some businesses these days pause over whether they should truly invest in the platform. Not to mention there is also a looming ban on TikTok from the US, Canada, UK and Australia on the table.

This is where we need to truly focus on building our own properties and leveraging social media as much as we can to bring people back to the platforms we own.

One of the best owned platforms for communication is your e-mail list.

E-mail marketing is an important tool for business owners to reach and engage with their audience in a cost-effective, measurable way.

It allows them to send targeted and personalised messages, track the performance of their campaigns, and integrate with other marketing channels to create a cohesive omnichannel strategy. By using e-mail marketing, they can build relationships with their customers, increase loyalty, and drive sales.

One of the key benefits is its cost-effectiveness. It allows businesses to send messages to large groups of people without incurring the high costs associated with traditional marketing channels such as direct mail or print advertising. Additionally, it allows them to track the return on investment (ROI) of their campaigns, so they can see exactly how much revenue is generated from each e-mail sent.

This makes it a highly measurable marketing channel, enabling businesses to see exactly how their campaigns are performing and identify areas for improvement.

Another reason why e-mail marketing is important is its ability to deliver targeted and personalised messages to specific groups of people. By segmenting their audience, businesses can send relevant and timely messages to their customers, improving the effectiveness of their campaigns.

For example, a business could send a promotional e-mail to its list of loyal customers or a newsletter to its list of subscribers. This targeted approach allows it to deliver messages that are more likely to be of interest to its audience, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates.

E-mail marketing is also a great way for businesses to engage with their audience and build relationships. Sending regular e-mails can keep their brand "top-of-mind" and build a connection with their customers.

This can help them increase customer loyalty and drive sales. By creating a sense of community, they can foster a sense of belonging among their customers, which can lead to increased brand loyalty and customer retention.

In addition to its cost-effectiveness, targeting, and engagement capabilities, e-mail marketing can also be integrated with other marketing channels to create a seamless omni-channel marketing strategy.

For example, businesses can use e-mail marketing to drive traffic to their website or social media pages, or to promote an in-store event. By using it as part of an omni-channel approach, businesses can create a cohesive and consistent brand experience for their customers.

This can help them effectively reach their target audience across multiple channels and increase the overall effectiveness of their marketing efforts.

To summarise how e-mail marketing can help you:

1) It's like a virtual megaphone: it allows marketers to shout their message from the virtual rooftops, reaching a large group of people with just the click of a button.

2) It's a cost-effective way to reach your audience: Instead of spending a ton of money on expensive advertising campaigns, it allows marketers to reach their target audience at a fraction of the cost.

3) It's super-targeted: marketers can segment their audience and send targeted messages to specific groups. This means they can send personalised messages that are more likely to be of interest to their audience, leading to higher engagement and conversion rates.

4) It's all about the numbers: e-mail marketing is highly measurable. Marketers can track important metrics such as open rates, click-through rates, and conversion rates to see exactly how their campaigns are performing and identify areas for improvement.

5) It's a great way to build relationships: via regular e-mails, marketers can keep their brand top-of-mind and build a relationship with their audience. This can help increase customer loyalty and drive sales.

In conclusion, e-mail marketing is an important tool for business owners looking to reach and engage with their target audience in a cost-effective, measurable way. It lets them send targeted and personalised messages, track the performance of their campaigns, and integrate with other marketing channels to create a cohesive omni-channel strategy. By using e-mail marketing, businesses can build relationships with their customers, increase loyalty, and drive sales.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with Caribbean business owners to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM Podcast on Apple Podcast/Spotify/Google Podcasts.