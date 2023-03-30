Value of job evaluations

I was recently engaged in discussions with the leadership team of one of my long-standing clients who has a recognised majority union. During the discussion, the head of operations lamented with grave concerns that he was hamstrung by an outdated and almost irrelevant classification schedule that formed part of the collective agreement with the trade union.

He pointed out two major deficiencies in the schedule, which were:

1. Several jobs that no longer exist in the company, but still remained on the schedule.

2. Over the years, owing to automation and process improvements, the value of some jobs to the overall operations had significantly increased over others.

He informed me that, for example, the boilerman position, which is still rated as the second highest-paid job on the schedule, no longer exists in the company.

This position required the incumbent to frequently check and maintain adequate levels of oil going to the boiler so as to maintain its efficiency. However, thanks to automation, this process now requires an operator sitting behind a screen monitoring several pieces of equipment at the same time.

He had very little idea what he needed to do to correct the situation. One of the managers suggested a complete job analysis of the positions in the operations department and rewriting the job descriptions and presenting them to the union for discussion.

However, I suggested the job-analysis process should be the first phase of any project to update the classification schedule, and the second step would be to complete the job-evaluation exercise.

The practice of evaluating jobs can in no way be described as a precise science. Its practical application and usefulness are premised on an acceptance by all stakeholders that the process is conducted in a transparent environment and its outcome is objective. In this process, the overall requirement for objectivity is met by evaluating the jobs, as opposed to assessing the performance of the incumbents or job-holders.

I further advised that my company can develop a simple but useful job-evaluation manual which can be shared with the union in any discussions going forward. The technique employed – the Graduated Factor Point Comparison Method – is the most commonly used process, where jobs are weighed against identifiable benchmarks, known as compensable factors.

These factors are further defined and categorised, using a descriptive graduating scale, where points are awarded to jobs that meet the criteria as defined in the compensable factors, according to the graduating scale method. This allows all the jobs to be classified in accordance with the total tally at the end of the exercise.

Compensable job factors are identifiable elements required by the job-holder for competent job performance. It is these factors that the company values and for which it is prepared to pay appropriate compensation to the designated job-holder. Compensable factors can range from education and training to physical effort, mental effort and responsibility.

The list of compensable factors is edited (added to or shortened) on the basis of the particular peculiarities of the specified organisation and on the basis of what the organisation and the stakeholders would like to have included in “valuing” all its jobs.

A descriptive graduated scale is the basis used for “defining the degree” to which, in the opinion of the job-evaluation stakeholders, the job factor is desirable, preferred or required by the job-holder, for competent job performance.

A position requiring the “routine and repetitive” performance of tasks may not require the same degree of education and training as, say, a job that requires intense analysis and interpretation. The graduated scale defines the “degree” of the compensable factor considered necessary for competent job performance.

The degree of the compensable factor can range from “basic” to “significant.” The specific definitions of the “degrees” referred to as “basic,” “moderate,” “substantial” and “significant,” are contained in the prescribed graduated factors.

I further pointed out that a manual would contain a methodology for scoring or allocating points and would define the issues of discrete jobs and benchmark positions. In this regard, a scoring system can be designed to allocate points on a basis commensurate with the progressive values determined for each factor. “Basic” would carry a relatively lower point value or score than “significant.” When tabulated, the point scores give the internal relative values of the individual discrete jobs in the bargaining unit.

I pointed out that it was also important to understand the concept of discrete and benchmark positions, as a particular job function may be performed by several incumbents, and accordingly several job-holders may carry the same job title and perform identical functions.

The job-evaluation process is, however, not concerned with the number of job-holders but with the actual number of discrete jobs within the bargaining unit.

A benchmark position or job is, however, different in its conception and utility, and must be identified from among the different groups of discrete jobs or job streams.

The distinguishing features of a benchmarked job allow it to be a prime reference point around which other jobs within this family are located.

This is an acceptable method of verifying internal relativities referred to as paired comparisons. Additionally, the benchmarked job would usually contain moderate to significant elements of duties and responsibilities applicable to the other related jobs.

The utility of identifying benchmarked jobs allows the job evaluators to assess the appropriateness of value point scores as these may stack up against other related discrete jobs. In this regard, the benchmarked positions may be identified from the existing job-classification structure or progressive job streams.