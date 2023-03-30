MSJ calls on US, Canada, France to stay out of Haiti's business

Movement for Social Justice leader David Abdulah -

LEADER of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah and a handful of people went to the US, Canadian and French embassies on Wednesday to hand deliver a letter calling on these three countries not to meddle in the affairs of Haiti.

Speaking at the Queen’s Park Savannah, opposite the US embassy, Abdulah said Wednesday was chosen for the action as it is the 36th anniversary of the drafting of Haiti’s Constitution.

After the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse on 7 July 2021, Prime Minister Ariel Henry has been acting as President – which Abdullah said was against the constitution of that country.

Abdullah said the letters delivered at the embassies represent the voice of the Caribbean and are against any military intervention on Haiti which is the first country in the Western Hemisphere to oust its European slave masters.

The three countries, Abdullah said, represent what the Haitian people refer to as “a core group” who selected Henry to lead the country, without elections. To date there have been no legitimate handing over of power.

“There must be no military intervention in Haiti because the US has been pushing for that. There must be no more foreign troops in Haiti. The Haitian people themselves can resolve their own problems. They have made proposals, which include the removal of the de facto government of Henry,” the MSJ leader said.

There were representatives of the Joint Trade Union Movement (Jtum) and Shabaka Kambon who represented both the Emancipation Support Committee and the Caribbean Freedom Project.

Abdulah said it was time for Haiti to get a new government via the democration route – free and fair elections.

Kambon interjected saying: “We’re also encouraging our governments to stand up for what is right, letting them (Haitians) know they have the support of the people of the Caribbean.”