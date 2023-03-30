Man found dead near Ste Madeleine pond

An unidentified man was found dead of gunshot wounds, near Usine pond, Ste Madeleine on Thursday.

The police received a tip-off before dawn and went to Manahambre Road, opposite the pond, and found the body on the roadside.

The man, of East Indian descent, wore a blue three-quarter pants and a T-shirt. He appeared to be about five feet, ten inches tall, brown-skinned and had a ponytail hairstyle. Police said he appeared to be in his late 30s or early 40s.

The police recovered several spent shells near the body.

Ste Madeleine and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) officers visited the scene and gathered evidence.

Corinth/Cedar Hill councillor Shawn Stevens Premchand believes the area is a target for criminals.

He called on the National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds, to "step up" and protect people or step down.

"What are you doing to fight crime? Where is it really safe for us to recreate? I am pleading once again! Don’t wait for another statistic before you do something. TT is crying.

"I have been pleading with you and your Government for proper lighting at the Usine Ste Madeleine pond site, increased police patrols and proper security camera systems to be installed within this area."

Anyone with information on the man's identity or about the murder can call the Ste Madeleine police at 653-1023 or the nearest station. Calls can also be made to 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) and reports made via the TTPS app.