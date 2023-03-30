Chuck E Cheese rewards SEA students for learning

Edinburgh Government Primary School students display the coupons that got at Chuck E Cheese, Chaguanas, after the SEA exam on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PLAYING video and arcade games, eating pizza and drinking frothy milk drinks were among the ways some students in Central “de-stressed” after writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam on Wednesday.

Dozens of students, including Sorya Ward who came from as far as Barataria, flocked to Chuck E Cheese at Brentwood Town Centre, Chaguanas, after the exam ended at 1 pm, to take advantage of incentives offered just for them.

Marketing manager Joan Dukharan said the intention was to reward students for the enormous efforts and sacrifices they have made in preparation for the exam to continue on to their secondary school education.

“We have been to schools over the past couple weeks and we have delivered specialised SEA coupons that gives them 10 free points when they come to celebrate at Chuck E Cheese.”

The message, she said, is to impress upon the children, “that learning has a reward at the end.”

With coupons in hand, as many as 10 SEA students were treated to a number of free items upon entry, including ice cream from co-sponsors Bond Ice Cream and Dairy Dairy as well as reduced prices on pizza and drinks.

The points system, she explained, was not limited for Wednesday only, as the coupons came with a tear off section to be retained and presented when results are announced for additional rewards.

“Each game uses just one point, so its 10 free games they can play at their hearts delight.

“This is all part of our ‘edutainment’ plan.”

She said they have been working closely with principals in the Caroni district, offering 50 vouchers per school, to be placed in the report cards of students who excel.

In addition, students are offered upon presentation of their report cards, additional points for securing an A or B in English and Mathematics.

Dukharan said they want to be more than an entertainment and play centre by aiming for balance in learning first and then being rewarded with play.

She said people are unaware that the company offers STEM field trips. STEM is an approach to learning and development that integrates areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“So kids can come to Chuck E Cheese for a field trip, we teach them about STEM content and afford them the opportunity to do either a stop motion animation, where they get to make a video with ipads, or they can take back the Inventors Studio where they can build a self-driving car.”

For this project, the company has teamed up with external provider Smart Kids Educational Club.

“Learn and Play is the name of our field trip, so kids have an opportunity to learn and then they get to relax and get free points to play in a safe environment. As part of the package they also get pizza and drinks.

“It is part of our push to be interactive with the schools to make sure we are part of the system,” Dukharan said.