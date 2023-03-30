Bar owner's car stolen in Chagauanas

Police are hoping to use CCTV footage to help find the thieves who stole a bar owner's car early Thursday in Chaguanas.

The victim is Kerby Corraspe, 48, the owner of Kerby's Sports Bar and Lounge in Chaguanas.

At around 2 am on Thursday, Corraspe, of Freeport, parked his car – a blue Nissan Wingroad (PCX 6289) – at the corner of Derrick Road and Southern Main Road, Chase Village, and went to his business nearby.

Hours later, at around 5.30 am, he went to check his car and discovered it was missing. The car is worth about $38,000.

The police were alerted, and PC Motiram and WPC Horsford visited the scene and interviewed several people. PC Motiram is leading investigations.