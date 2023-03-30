Another 100-yearwait for Tobago?

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - David Reid

THE EDITOR: The political atmosphere in Tobago is sending out invitations for crapaud to smoke several pipes. It is as if the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is blighted where achieving the more than two-century dream of full autonomy is concerned.

People like me who do not live in Tobago should really refrain from getting into their business, but plain talk is not bad manners.

After much previous political bacchanal, we all know how that transpired – there will be a new third party birthed in April. Farley Augustine is ready to put a name to the independents governing Tobago.

So, what will Tobagonians eventually have? The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), the People's National Movement (PNM) and the present Chief Secretary's yet-to-be-named political vehicle.

The citizens who live in Tobago will eventually return to the polls. With 15 positions in the political arena, will the three parties each win five?

Political crapaud is asking why Trinidadians like to mind people's business so?

I am only asking as it would appear that the dream of full autonomy for Tobago might well go into yet another century.

Why bother to mince words!

You have to fix the dolly house politics before you can reopen discussions about full autonomy.

Patience is a virtue. What is another 100 years? Tobagonians are used to waiting.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin