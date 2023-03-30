2 Venezuelans held for driving without permits, insurance certificates

Two Venezuelans were arrested in separate exercises on Wednesday for driving a car without a driver's permit and without an insurance certificate.

A 26-year-old Venezuelan, who lives at Road Cunupia, was arrested for the two offences by police during a road traffic exercise in Chaguanas between 8 am and 12 pm, on Wednesday.

Later in the day, between 2 pm and 5 pm, the police arrested another Venezuelan living in Cunupia for driving a car without a driver's permit and without an insurance certificate.

The police also issued 13 fixed-penalty notices for traffic violations, including eight for breaching traffic signs and three for having defective fittings. One driver got a notice for using his vehicle contrary to registration and another for parking within nine metres from a corner.

A total of ten field checks forms were completed.

Snr Supt Pierre, Supt Montrichard, acting ASP Dipchand and Insp Boxer co-ordinated the exercise, which sergeants Hitool and Seepersad supervised. It also included the Chaguanas police foot-patrol unit.

In Cunupia, the police issued three fixed-penalty notices and completed 20 field interview forms.

W/Insp Bruce and W/Sgt Dickson supervised the exercise which included Cunupia police.