2 shot dead in Laventille, Malabar

File photo

Police are two murders which occurred in Laventille and Malabar on Wednesday.

Matthew Granger, a loader for Carib Brewery was liming at a parlour on Upper Laventille Road, near Blondell Alley, Laventille at around 5.30 pm when he was approached by two men, one of whom had a gun.

One of the men shot Granger, 41, several times before running away. Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Port of Spain Task Force officers and crime scene investigators visited the scene with a district medical officer who declared Granger dead. Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I officers are continuing enquiries.

In the second incident, Mikhail Pierre, 36, was found bleeding by residents of Harold Joseph Place, Malabar, who told police they heard explosions at around 10.20 pm and on checking saw Pierre on the road.

A silver Nissan Sylphy was seen driving away.

Residents called the police and Northern Division Task Force officers went to the scene with emergency medical technicians (EMTs) who declared Pierre dead.

Investigators said Pierre appeared to have several puncture wounds to his face.

A district medical officer also visited the scene and ordered Pierre's body removed. No motive has been established for Pierre's murder. Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II officers are continuing enquiries.