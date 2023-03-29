UN adopts Trinidad and Tobago co-sponsored resolution

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne speaks at the UN in New York on Wedneday. - Facebook

A climate-change resolution co-sponsored by this country has been adopted by the UN General Assembly.

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne confirmed this in a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday.

At the UN General Assembly in New York, he said, he had delivered a national statement on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago, on a resolution seeking an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on states' obligations in respect of climate change.

Browne said, "Our nation is a co-sponsor of this important resolution initiated by Vanuatu, which seeks to increase the accountability of the largest emitters of carbon (dioxide) globally."

The General Assembly adopted the resolution.