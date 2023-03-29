UN adopts Trinidad and Tobago co-sponsored resolution
A climate-change resolution co-sponsored by this country has been adopted by the UN General Assembly.
Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne confirmed this in a post on his Facebook account on Wednesday.
At the UN General Assembly in New York, he said, he had delivered a national statement on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago, on a resolution seeking an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on states' obligations in respect of climate change.
Browne said, "Our nation is a co-sponsor of this important resolution initiated by Vanuatu, which seeks to increase the accountability of the largest emitters of carbon (dioxide) globally."
The General Assembly adopted the resolution.
Comments
"UN adopts Trinidad and Tobago co-sponsored resolution"