Trinidad and Tobago U-16 netballers rout St Lucia 22-8

Trinidad and Tobago U-16 netballers beat St Lucia 22-8, on Tuesday night, at the 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth tournament, at the Windsor Park Sport Stadium, Roseau, Dominica. Photo by Roger Jacob

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s U-16 netball team recorded consecutive victories against St Lucia and Cayman Islands to remain in the medal hunt at the 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Tournament 2023, held at the Windsor Park Sport Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.

TT defeated St Lucia 22-8 on Monday. Keiko Roy chipped in with 9 goals whilst Adriana Moreno made 4 goals. The TT coaching staff introduced six-foot 2 inches shooter Akeshi Quashie in the second half as a surprise package for the young Calypso Girls. Quashie blew away her markers totalling 9 goals from 13 attempts.

On Tuesday evening, TT defeated the Cayman Islands 24-12. In the previous matches, TT defeated Grenada 16-11 on day one but was shockingly defeated 15-18 by Dominica on the second day.

TT will face the unbeaten Barbados team on Wednesday at 7pm. TT will need a victory with a large margin to boost their chances of lifting the trophy.

Grenada will come up against St Lucia at 5pm and Cayman Islands versus host team Dominica one hour later.