Sea of relief, joy as exam ends

From left, Akila Pompey, Jovanna Jordan, Amelia George, and Dillyann Irving jump for joy after being the only sudents from Nelson Street Girls' RC School to write the SEA exam. JUMP FOR JOY: From left, Akila Pompey, Jovanna Jordan, Amelia George and Dillyann Irving jump for joy after writing the SEA exam at Nelson Street Girls RC Primary School on Wednesay. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THERE were expressions of relief and joy amongst children and parents in South Trinidad after the end of this year's SEA exam.

Before the end of the exam at 12.45 pm, parents gathered outside the gates of St Gabriel's Girls RC School in San Fernando. Some came ready with balloons and flowers to welcome their children when the exam was over.

Around 1.35 pm, there were loud cheers from inside the school compound, indicating to parents and others gathered outside, that the exam had ended.

Hugs and kisses were shared all round. Some children used their parents' phones to contact other relatives to express their joy that the exam was over.

The general feeling after the exam was of happiness that it was done and confidence that the results would be positive.

Shria Savary, 11, said, "It was really good. It was easy." Shria said she felt confident about her performance in the exam. Her mother Ria was relieved the exam was over and excited for Shria's result

"She could take a break now."

Amia Fabry, 12, said "I am feeling great. It was easy." She added that she was looking forward to relaxing now. Her mother Dana said she felt as if she herself had written the SEA. "I had anxiety all day long," she confessed.

At San Fernando Boys' RC School on Harris Promenade, parents and students were also happy the SEA was over and confident of positive results.

A parent said he spent many hours with his son to help him prepare. "I felt I was in the exam room with him. I know he did his best. That's all I could ask for."

The mood was the same at several primary schools in and around Port of Spain after the exam. Several food stores offered specials for SEA students, once they patronised the businesses in school uniform, to help them better relax after the exam.