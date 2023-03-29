Ministry trains 100 in heavy equipment operations

Government Ministers, officials of the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service and NESC Technical Institute stand will successful applicants of the A.L.L. S.E.T. Programme which started on Monday. - Photo courtesy Youth Development Ministry

The Ministry of Youth Development has launched a free programme aimed at training people in the use of heavy equipment operations. It is called the Alternative Learning and Life-Skills Enhancement Training Programme (A.L.L. S.E.T.).

The launch was held at the National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), Woodford Lodge Campus, Chaguanas on Monday.

It offers training to 100 young people on the theoretical and practical use of heavy equipment including an introduction to heavy equipment, skid-steer loader operation, dump truck operation and bulldozer operation.

Once completed, participants will earn a certificate which can help them begin a career in this field.

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings told participants that the government is “embarking on a number of infrastructure projects,” all of which require heavy equipment operations.

“If you want to improve yourself and get quality jobs, you have to upskill. Take some time to develop yourself so that you can be financially independent.

“The (programme) is available at no cost to you. You simply have to make up your mind and we are there to support you.”

Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales said technical and vocational training are very important for public utilities programmes in TT. “At the Ministry of Public Utilities, we are working to increase the capacity of persons who can operate heavy machinery. I will discuss with minister Cummings the option of engaging A.L.L. S.E.T. successful trainees to operate machinery for some of these projects.”

President of the NESC Technical Institute Kern Dass told the trainees to never underestimate the importance of skills training.

He told them: “You are the people who will build this nation.”