Ministry hosts youth caravan from March–June

Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings (centre) is presented with products from an entrepreneur at the Youth Career and Education Caravan. Cummings is flanked by the Honourable Adrian Leonce, MP for Laventille East/Morvant and Minister in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and the Keith Scotland, Member of Parliament for Port of Spain, South. - Photo courtesy Ministry of Youth Development

THE Ministry of Youth Development is hosting a youth career and education caravan from March–June throughout the country.

It began at the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain on Saturday.

In a release, the ministry said the caravan is meant to showcase youth-focused opportunities and resource from ministries, state agencies and the private sector “that will advance the personal and professional development of young people.”

It includes booths with representatives from the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service’s Youth Affairs Division, Civilian Conservation Corps, Co-operative Development Division, Youth Agricultural Homestead Programme and theYouth Agricultural Shade House Programme, among others.

The release added, “Partner ministries and agencies included: the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Centre, On-the-Job Training Programme, Sport Division, the National Library and Information System Authority, University of Trinidad and Tobago and several others.”

Line minister Foster Cummings said he was happy to see young people take advantage of the opportunity.

The events begin at 10am and end at 5pm.

SCHEDULE:

April 1: Haig Street Grounds, Carenage

April 15: Harris Promenade. San Fernando

May 6: Africa Grounds, Enterprise

May 20: Fanny Village Grounds, Point Fortin

June 3: Phase V Grounds, La Horquetta