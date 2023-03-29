Man shot dead, car stolen outside Barataria workplace

A 29-year-old man was shot dead and his car stolen outside his Barataria workplace on Tuesday night.

Police said Shaquille Stewart was sitting in his black Nissan Sylphy, outside Associated Brands on Bhagoutie Trace, Barataria, at around 10.15 pm when he was shot.

A co-worker heard the gunshot and found Stewart bleeding from a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest.

His car was missing.

The co-worker took Stewart to hospital and called the police.

Stewart was declared dead at around 10.27 pm.

Crime scene investigators found a spent 40 calibre shell.

Investigators said Stewart's car was found in Valencia on Wednesday morning.