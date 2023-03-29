Injured Seales 'can't wait' to partner Alzarri in WI attack

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales speaks to the media on Wednesday during a press conference to announce Republic Bank as the CPL title sponsor, at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. - Photo by Roger Jacob

INJURED Trinidad and Tobago pacer Jayden Seales said he "can't wait" to get back in West Indies colours and bowl alongside Antiguan speedster Alzarri Joseph.

Seales, 21, was speaking to the media on Wednesday at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, where Republic Bank was announced as the title sponsor of the Caribbean Premier League.

Seales has been sidelined since injuring his left knee during the West Indies' tour of Australia in December 2022. He later had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is currently rehabilitating.

Although coy about his timeline for recovery, Seales said "it might be sooner than expected." He added that he is "hoping" to be available for India's tour of the West Indies in July 2023.

Joseph, 26, who has battled injuries in the past, seems to be now stepping into his own and leading the regional attack.

He had a remarkable tour of South Africa, snatching 12 wickets in 2-0 Test series loss; six wickets in the drawn ODI series; and was Man-of-the-Match on Tuesday with a five-for as the visitors won the T20 series 2-1.

Seales said, "Yesterday I told my parents that seeing Alzarri perform over the past year or so, I'm very pleased that he is bowling to his best and I can't wait to get back in the side."

Seales, who has played ten Test matches, said he enjoys bowling in partnership with Joseph.

"If Alzarri don't get (wickets), I would get. And if I don't get, Alzarri will get."

Seales has been trying to stay focused on his recovery but he has been following the West Indies' fortunes closely.

"The first (Test) series against Zimbabwe (in February) I was a bit frustrated, but I was happy at the same time that we got the (1-0) victory. Tage (Chanderpaul) getting a double century, Kraigg (Brathwaite) getting 182 (in the first Test)...

"On to the South Africa series, I was a bit disappointed knowing we didn't get the (Test) win, but I was very happy Alzarri getting his first five-wicket haul in a Test match. Watching the T20 yesterday I was very pleased we won the series, again very happy for Alzarri getting a five-wicket haul...It's just for us to keep performing and once (I'm) fully recovered to get back into the Test side."

Joseph said his peers have been giving him words of encouragement.

"After the surgery, most of the Test side and some of the white-ball players messaged to say speedy recovery, hoping I get out soon. Jason (Holder), Kemar Roach, (Sharmarh) Brooks, they all messaged.

"I know they looking forward to seeing me back and I am looking forward to being there with them, a part of the set-up and among my teammates."