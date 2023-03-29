Dennis: Talk to 'independent' THA reps ahead of launch of new party

PNM Tobago leader Ancil Dennis -

PNM Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis is urging Tobagonians to talk to their "independent" THA representatives ahead of next Tuesday’s planned launch of a new political party in Tobago.

A Facebook post on Monday said the Farley Augustine-led THA is set to launch a new party on April 4 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex from 5pm.

Secretary of Food Security, Natural Resources, the Environment and Sustainable Development Nathisha Charles-Pantin confirmed this on Tuesday.

At a news conference on Wednesday at the PNM’s headquarters in Scarborough, Dennis reiterated his position that the upcoming launch, though not illegal, was undemocratic.

He noted since the Progressive Democratic Patriots' (PDP) landslide win over the PNM in the December 6, 2021, THA election, there will soon be a third administration leading the assembly without an election.

“So I want to make an appeal to the people of Tobago: whichever electoral district you may find yourself in, go out there and talk to your area representatives. Because we have a way in Tobago where we like to keep quiet. We tend to wait for elections to let our voices be heard. "And I am saying now is the time, because this is unprecedented. This has never happened in the Tobago space before.”