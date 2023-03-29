Constable charged with fraud over car 'sale'

File photo -

A 39-year-old policeman, Paul Montano, was expected to appear before a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday, charged with obtaining money by false pretences.

A police press release said Montano was arrested after he allegedly led a man to believe he was the owner of a Mazda 3 car and was authorised to sell it.

The man then allegedly paid a total of $30,000 in cash to a seller, which represented full payment for the car. The seller allegedly claimed the car was free from all encumbrances.

However, some time later the buyer discovered the seller did not own the car and was not authorised to sell it.

The matter was reported to the Couva Police Station, and Insp Smith investigated. PC Thomas arrested and charged a suspect on March 28.