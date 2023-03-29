$75k bail for Tobago woman charged with stealing 13 sheep

File photo -

A 48-year-old woman has been granted $75,000 bail by Scarborough magistrate Rajendra Rambachan on charges of stealing livestock.

Mineva Lambkin appeared before Rambachan on March 14 to answer to three counts of larceny livestock.

Lambkin, of Canaan, is expected to return to court on April 11.

After receiving several reports of larceny of several goats and sheep in the Shirvan Road district, Shirvan Road police investigated and on March 9, put a fenced property at Guy Street, Canaan under surveillance.

The property, a TTPS press release said, was under the care and control of a woman. Police later seized 13 sheep from the property. Several livestock farmers – all from the Shirvan Road district – later identified the sheep as their stolen property.

In an unrelated incident, Damion Mc Ewen, 39, was fined $2,000 on March 13 after he pleaded guilty in the Scarborough Magistrates Court to praedial larceny and being found on cultivated lands without lawful permission.

He was arrested after a farmer made a report on March 9 after seeing him in CCTV footage stealing 12 bunches of plantain valued $4,800.

The release said Tobago police have noted a spate of praedial-larceny incidents in the Canoe Bay area in recent times and have stepped up patrols in that area.