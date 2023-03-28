[Updated] Education Minister to 18,889 students to sit SEA: 'Your best is good enough'

In this August 20, 2020 file photo Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, right, addresses students of Gandhi Memorial Vedic Primary School, Aranguez on the day of the SEA exam. -

A total of 18,889 primary school students are registered to take the 2023 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam on Wednesday, and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly is urging them to do their best.

The exam will begin at 8.30am.

In a video on the ministry's Facebook page, Gadsby-Dolly congratulated students, parents and teachers for "achieving this milestone.

"It, indeed, is a life-changing experience."

But she assured the students the exam is not the end, but rather the beginning of their secondary school journey.

"...And we at the Ministry of Education look forward into supporting your journey in education.

"Go out there and do your best," she said, adding that it is "all we can ask of you and all we can expect.

"Your best is good enough."

President of the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin told Newsday he, too, wanted to reassure students that SEA is "not the end of the world" and that doing their best is what matters.

"There will still be opportunities for them to excel, not only in academics, but in other areas in their lives."

He said despite the challenges of the covid19 pandemic, the teachers and students persevered.

Lum Kin said education is not just about preparing students for an exam but rather, preparing them for life and making positive and meaningful contributions to society.

National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTA) president Kevin David also wished students all the best.

"We will be proud of you, no matter the results. Just do your best."

