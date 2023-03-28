T&TEC launches additional hotlines for SEA exam centres

TT Electricity Commission head office, Park Street, Port of Spain. - FILE PHOTO/JEFF K MAYERS

TO ensure there are no issues with electricity supply at SEA exam centres on Wednesday, the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has launched a hotline for educators to use in case of an emergency.

The SEA exam is set to begin at 9am and Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed to Newsday that 18,889 students are registered for it.

In a public notice addressed to principals and school supervisors, T&TEC said it will provide additional hotline numbers "to ensure efficient service to SEA exam centres on exam day.

"Principals and supervisors who experience problems with electricity before or on the day of the exam are advised to call the T&TEC hotline at 794-4823/794-7264 from noon on March 27 to 3pm on March 29."

It also said the regular 24-hour hotlines remain available. They are 800-8832 and 800-2852.