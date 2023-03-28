The Island Wave returns to SXSW 2023

Kalpee & Jimmy October Photo courtesy Island Wave -

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Limited (MusicTT) was thrilled to once again support the Island Wave and its official Caribbean Stage at SXSW 2023. The showcase event took place on March 17 at the Flamingo Cantina in Austin, Texas and held a talented line up of Caribbean artistes, including Kalpee, Jimmy October, Freetown Collective, Mortimer, Ahnansé and headliner, Grammy nominee, Blvk H3ro. The backline band comprised of all TT musicians: Rawkus, Joshua Salcedo, Rhys Thompson, Clint Harewood and Kwami Morrison.

A media release said Island Wave brought the most authentic Caribbean experience to the packed venue. The showcase was hosted by Vayne of Hitz106.7 Barbados. “I am so excited to have joined the Island Wave family as the official host! We are in the process of making history. Island Wave will continue to push boundaries, and smash the glass ceilings that have existed over the heads of Caribbean creatives worldwide,” said Vayne.

This event marks the fourth occasion in which MusicTT has partnered with Island Wave to provide TT’s artistes, musicians and Caribbean artistes, with an opportunity to showcase their talent at major international conferences such as SXSW and Music Matters, the release said,

Island Wave is a platform which not only provides funding to Caribbean artistes to be able to showcase internationally, but also creates spaces on other stages which would not usually cater for a line-up of established and talented emerging Caribbean musical acts. Island Wave, founded by local artiste Kalpee, is dedicated to bringing music of the Caribbean to the forefront of the international music scene. With the help of funding, the platform will have an incredible year ahead, with the aim of not only sharing the sounds of the Caribbean but also educating on the culture of the Caribbean. Lined up are thoroughly planned and thought out campaigns around Men’s Mental Health Awareness Week (June), Windrush Day (June), World Mental Health Month (October). These educational opportunities would include interactive presentations, talks, panels, live performances and more.

Melissa Jimenez general manager, MusicTT said, “MusicTT is thrilled to continue this partnership with Island Wave to ensure that our local artistes and musicians are showcased at music festivals globally. We have such an extensive range of talent and genres and it is our mission to share them with the world through this export and promotional initiative. Kalpee and his team continues to work very hard at establishing the stage as a must have at these events and break the barriers of 'I, I, I' and focus on 'we'. We as a Caribbean people, how can we push our region’s music further, together, as there is strength in numbers"

For more information, visit www.izaislandwave.com or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook.