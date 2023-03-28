THA REACH Unit promotes small businesses at expo

A tourist from the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship checks out items from LaRoche Designs at Monday's expo at Scarborough Esplanade. - THA

The Realisation for Economic Achievement (REACH) Unit, together with the Gender Affairs Unit, of the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection held its first client expo for 2023 at the Scarborough Esplanade on Monday.

The event was a collaboration with the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation. The division provided entertainment in the form of drumming, calypsonians, and a display of local characters, much to the delight of tourists who had arrived on the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship.

Assistant Manager of the REACH Unit Veryl Yeates said the event was an extension of the division’s celebration of International Women’s Day: “Female entrepreneurs were the chosen clients for today’s event as the division continues to commemorate International Women’s Day. They also have the opportunity to showcase that micro-entrepreneurship is something one can get into successfully.”

The REACH Unit aims to create opportunities for vulnerable persons in Tobago and already-established micro businesses and start-up businesses in need of assistance, through a seed grant.

Many of the clients with goods and products on display were recipients of the REACH grant, while others have begun the process of accessing the grant. Some of the businesses included tie-dye apparel, jewellery, soaps, handicraft, local food, and ice-cream.

Beverly Blackman-Mark, one of the vendors at the expo, expressed gratitude for the grant, which she accessed in 2019. She said, “I must say thanks for the assistance I got from the division through the REACH programme. I was able to get materials to do my craft, such as paints, easels and other material. It has definitely helped me.”

To access the grant, visit the head office of the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection, or call 639-3395 ext 47078.