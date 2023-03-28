Santa Cruz shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 wounded

File photo -

A SHOOTING incident on Monday night in Santa Cruz saw one man murdered and three others in hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The dead man, a 53-year-old bartender, was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. A few minutes earlier, he had been liming at a friend's house.

Police said Fitzgerald Alfred was in the yard of the house on Blazney Road, Upper Santa Cruz, at around 10 pm when three men walked in from the road and shot at the group of limers.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots and called the police. The wounded men were taken to hospital, where Alfred was declared dead at around 10.43 pm.

Investigators suspect he was not the intended target of the gunmen.

The survivors are two men both aged 26 and a 22-year-old.

Santa Cruz police and officers from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found five spent 9 mm shells and 11 spent 7.62 mm shells – the latter of which are used in assault rifles.

Up to publication time, no arrests had been made.