Nutrimix supports 10,000 SEA students

NUTRIMIX HELPS: San Francique Presbyterian Primary School Principal Michael Bridgelal, back row left, Standard 5 teacher Dale Ali and Nutrimix representative Vashti Bowlah with some of the SEA students of that school who received stationary packets from Nutrimix. PHOTO COURTESY NUTRIMIX GROUP Nutrimix Representative interacts with teachers and Standard 5 students of the San Francique Presbyterian School. Back L-R: Michael Bridgelal (Principal), Dale Ali (Std 5 Teacher), Vashti Bowlah (Nutrimix). - Nutrimix

SOME 10,000 students due to write the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam on Wednesday received assistance from the Nutrimix Group of Companies, which over the course of the past few days, donated stationery packs to the youngsters.

Nutrimix, manufacturers of Country Pride flour and Nutrina Farms chicken, sent the stationery packs to help Standard Five students at more than 269 primary schools prepare for the exam.

Commending Nutrimix for the donation, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said, “On behalf of the Standard 5 students, principals, teachers, and parents across the country, I would like to sincerely thank the Nutrimix Group for the kind donation of SEA stationery packages.

"This gesture represents more than just a donation, but signals that as a corporate entity, Nutrimix takes its role in supporting the education of our next generation very seriously. For this, the ministry is grateful.”

President of the Nutrimix Group Ronnie Mohammed said his company was happy to support the students at this critical time.

“At Nutrimix, we are passionate about supporting education and encouraging the development of our future generation through many initiatives such as this. We continue to look for opportunities and partnerships where we can support, encourage and inspire students across Trinidad and Tobago and at every level,” Mohammed said.

The company thanked MPs, school principals, NGOs and faith-based organisations for facilitating distribution of the packages to ensure they reached the students before the exam.