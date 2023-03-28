Miami verdict expected by week's end in Piarco trial

Piarco International Airport.

A VERDICT is expected by the end of the week for the latest in the multi-million civil asset forfeiture case linked to the construction of the Piarco Airport terminal building 22 years ago by a Miami jury.

The trial began on March 6, before Florida 11th Circuit Court judge Reemberto Diaz.

Newsday was told closing addresses are expected to begin on Wednesday, after which the eight jurors - two men and six women- will retire to deliberate on their verdict in the 19-year-old civil case. The trial began with nine jurors but one fell ill.

Before the court are businessman Steve Ferguson, former minister Brian Kuei Tung and US businessman Raul Gutierrez Jr.

The State began litigation in 2004 in the US to recoup US$37 million from those accused of corruption, among them businessman Steve Ferguson and former UNC minister Brian Kuei Tung. The alleged racketeering charges were filed under the US’s Racketeering and Influence Corruption Organisation Act (RICO).

Ferguson, Kuei Tung and American Raul Gutierrez are the only three defendants left in Government’s civil case from the original matter by former attorney general John Jeremie, SC. The case originally involved 23 defendants.

Default judgment was already entered against Kuei Tung. This has been the only trial of allegations arising out of the Piarco project as none of matters in the local courts have yet moved to the trial stage.

Former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi is in Miami as TT’s nominal representative at the trial.

In February, a US appeals court affirmed the disqualification of Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, and Miami law firm, Sequor Law, from representing TT in the case.

On the same day the trial started in Miami, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard,SC, discontinued one of four preliminary inquires involving fraud and corruption charges arising out of the airport construction project.

That case- dubbed Piarco 3 - involved former prime minister Basdeo Panday, his wife Oma, former government minister Carlos John and businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh.

The other inquiries are still “active,” the DPP told Newsday on March 6.