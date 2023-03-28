JSC to discuss climate change

File photo/Roger Jacob

Parliament's Land and Physical Infrastructure Joint Select Committee (JSC) will continue its inquiry on the effects of climate change in Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

The meeting takes place at the Parliament's companion building, the former Cabildo Chambers, from 2 pm.

The committee last held an inquiry on this topic on March 15.

The JSC is chaired by Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal.

The Senate sat on Tuesday at the Red House for its private members day.

There are no sittings of the House of Representatives scheduled for this week.