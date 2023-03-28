Joseph bowls Windies to T20 series win over South Africa

West Indies bowler Alzarri Joseph, left, celebrates after dismissing South Africa's batsman Quinton de Kock during the final T20 match, at Wanderers stadium, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday. - AP

PACER Alzarri Joseph took a five-for on Tuesday to lead West Indies to a T20 series victory over hosts South Africa, at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

Sent into bat, West Indies posted 220 for eight from their 20 overs, led by a whirlwind 44 not out (22 balls) from Romario Shepherd and a blistering 41 (19 balls) from Nicholas Pooran.

Despite losing wickets regularly, West Indies kept their foot on the gas throughout the innings.

Bowlers Lungi Ngidi (2/45), Kagiso Rabada (2/50) and Anrich Nortje (2/36) were the main wicket-takers.

South Africa's chase was spearheaded by opener Reeza Hendricks (83 off 44 balls), who was dropped on 50 by Brandon King off medium pacer Romario Shepherd.

Despite the let off, West Indies continued to stay disciplined as the run rate climbed.

With 35 to win from 12 balls, Joseph destroyed South Africa's chances in the space of five balls. The Antiguan grabbed four wickets in the over – including Hendricks' – to swing the match firmly in the visitors' favour. Joseph finished with five wickets for 40 runs.

The result ensured the Caribbean team won the series 2-1 to end their tour on a high, after losing the Tests 2-0 and drawing the ODI series 1-1.