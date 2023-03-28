Charles a West Indies diamond

Johnson Charles batting for the St Lucia Kings in a CPL T20 match. - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Kudos to firebrand West Indies batsman Johnson Charles.

Cricket West Indies has discovered a diamond in Charles who registered the fastest T20 hundred by a WI batsman. Charles's century in 39 balls against South Africa surpassed the earlier record by batting legend Chris Gayle, who had taken 47 balls.

Charles blasted the South African bowling, hitting 11 sixes and ten fours, helping the WI to 258 runs. Unfortunately, they fell 20 runs short of the biggest ever T20 total – 278 runs by Afghanistan against Ireland.

ANIL R TORNE

Pune, India