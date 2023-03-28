Bishop: Task force hired to help Anglican schools improve

Bishop Claude Berkley -

Bishop of TT Claude Berkley has said the Anglican Church hired a task force to review its primary schools "to see what is needed for improved and optimal performance."

He was speaking to the media after the handing-over ceremony of Hayes Court in Port of Spain on Tuesday morning.

Berkley said there has been a decrease in the number of students who attend Anglican schools.

He said the task force was led by archdeacon Dr Steve West.

"We are implementing the strategies and recommendations (of the task force) for bringing us to a better place in terms of teaching, recruitment, training of teachers, manner of selection of people for different roles, etc."