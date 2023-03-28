AG: Claimants awarded $910k in cases where State did not appear

Attorney General Reginald Armour -

CLAIMANTS were awarded $910,000 in damages by the court in two cases where the Attorney General did not file a defence or did not appear.

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, gave this comment in a written response to a question filed by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial in the Senate.

In his response, Armour said, "The number of cases in which judgement was granted against the AG in default of filing a defence for the period 2017 to 2022 amounts to ten."

There were two cases in which judgement was granted against the AG in default of an appearance during the same period.

Armour said, "The approximate sum paid in damages in nine of the cases where claimants obtained judgement in default of the Attorney General filing a defence amounts to $955,269.37.

"The approximate sum paid in damages in the two cases where claimants obtained judgement in default of the Attorney General filing an appearance amounts to $910,000."

He added that the tenth matter "is scheduled for assessment before a Master on March 29, 2023."