Zion Pulido, Phoebe Sandy lead TT team at Easter International Grand Prix

(L-R) TT Cycling Federation’s (TTCF) chairman of the disciplinary committee Joseph Baptiste, TTCF president Rowena Williams and San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello attend the launch of the Easter International Grand Prix at Skinner Park, in San Fernando on Monday. - Marvin Hamilton

ELITE cyclist Zion Pulido leads a 16-member TT cycling team for the Easter International Grand Prix which rides off at Skinner Park in San Fernando, from April 7-8, and the National Cycling Centre in Couva, on April 9.

Pulido and fellow sprinter Ryan D’Abreau head the male contingent while recently crowned First Citizens Sports Foundation Youth Sportswoman of the Year Phoebe Sandy leads the female squad.

They vie for top honours against a packed regional and international field of cyclists from Suriname, Jamaica, Barbados, Ecuador, Brazil, the USA and Iran.

The first two days of the grand prix will be contested at the newly refurbished Skinner Park track from 5pm on both days. This is an International Cycling Union (UCI) class II event, therefore, cyclists will earn UCI points towards their individual rankings.

On April 9, at the Couva facility, the class one events, such as sprint and keirin, will be held. UCI points for rankings and meet qualification will also be up for grabs.

At the event launch on Monday, TT Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams and San Fernando mayor Junia Regrello were pleased to welcome international competitive cycling back to the south venue.

Regrello said the park’s re-opening serves as a “resurgence of dominance (in cycling) from a San Fernando perspective.”

“We are committed to returning cycling in Skinner Park to its days of prominence. I will work together with TTCF and must congratulate them for pushing cycling to where it is right now.

“If I had my way we would have opened up (Sinner Park) with a sporting event but unfortunately the opening fell in a time where culture (Carnival) was leading.”

In recent years, the Easter Grand Prix has been held at the Arima Velodrome, Arima. However, with the park’s recent refurbishment and spanking new 333-metre concrete track, Williams said the facility was an ideal fit to host the event this year.

“We have to make use of it (Skinner Park track) to encourage our athletes for development purposes to reach elite status. Then they would be promoted to the Couva venue and our cyclists would be able to ride anywhere in the world, because we have these facilities here,” she said.

Williams confirmed that a certified UCI connoisseur is currently in Trinidad helping out for the Grand Prix and the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games. He recently visited the south track and was pleased with what he saw.

“He walked the entire track and inspected it for us and was very happy. He took pictures and sent them to UCI and they (UCI) are looking at how they can use that template with developing countries to use, in terms of the material used for the track, the surface and all those different things, so it’s something to be proud of. We’re happy to showcase it at the Easter Grand Prix.”

TT Team

Elite WomenPhoebe SandyAdrianna SeyjagatCheyenne Awai

Elite MenZion PulidoRyan DabreauTariq WoodsKyle CarabyLiam TrepteAdam Alexander

Junior MenSyndel SamarooDave CooperJadian NeavesRaul GarciaDanell JamesJarel Mohammed

Management TeamSteve Nakhid-ManagerAshton Williams-CoachElisha Greene-MechanicJovian Gomez-Mechanic