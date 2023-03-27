What about more fences, Mr Mayor?

Mayor Junia Regrello - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: San Fernando Mayor Junia Regrello revealed his brilliant plan to build a fence around Harris Promenade to bring business back to the city and it got me thinking. Why stop there?

After fencing City Hall, at a cost of $280K, to stop "street dwellers" was such a success, surely this solution should be used everyhere.

If the street dwellers on the promenade, an area with zero businesses, have the power to deter shoppers several streets away, surely those on High Street must be even more powerful.

So why don't we fence High Street as well?

From KFC to KFC, let's put some gates up and limit access. We all know what attracts customers is the feeling of being locked in a cage. We don't need more attractive businesses, less traffic, or more walkable streets.

Those street dwellers might find another street but we can fence that one too. We can fence every street until those street dwellers start dwelling in the sea instead.

I'm grateful we have a mayor who sees any problem and knows the solution is a fence. Why bother consulting urban planners or tackling homelessness? Let the mayor have his way and one day we'll have a city of beautiful fences and gates and businesses will thrive. It will cost a few million sure, probably as much as building a few homes, but fences are more important.

KEENEN CHARLES

San Fernando