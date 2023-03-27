Sonnylal Rambissoon retrospective at Arnim's Art Galleria

Sonnylal Rambissoon paints one of his many pieces with paint he made from natural materials. -

Sonnylal Rambissoon was a lifelong student and teacher, gifted in many genres of the visual arts, including painting, drawing and sculpting. He was an inventor, researcher and writer, and skilful practitioner of printmaking/gravure.

Rambissoon, from Mt Stewart Village in the sugar lands of Naparima, dedicated years of his life to the development of art education, working as a teacher, principal, visiting lecturer, and external examiner in art. He helped pioneer the reformation of art exams to include more local subject matter.

In 1972, the government awarded Rambissoon the Medal of Merit (silver) and in 1989 he was appointed an independent senator.

His works are included in many public and private collections, both locally and abroad.

After 28 years, his widow, Dr Sheila Atwarie-Rambissoon, has partnered with businessman Arnim Ali and Arnim's Art Galleria for a two-part exhibition, Memoirs: A Sonnylal Rambissoon Retrospective.

Part 1 is being hosted in his South homeland territory at Arnim's Art Galleria South. Part 2 is being hosted in the north branch of the art gallery. The exhibitions will culminate with a selection of never-before-shown works by Rambissoon.

The exhibition opened in South on Monday and continues today from 9 am-4 pm. It opens at Arnim's Art Galleria, 27 Tragarete Road today from 6-9 pm today and runs until April 21. The exhibition can viewed from 9 am-6 pm Monday to Friday and 9 am-4 pm on Saturdays.

Private viewings will be accommodated via appointment only. To book an appointment, contact gallery curator Chrishel Williams at 610-9289/301-3216 or arnimsframingsouth@gmail.com, or gallery curator Leah Clarke – 714-4550.