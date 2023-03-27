Review these UWI contracts

Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine -

THE EDITOR: The financial unsustainability of The UWI is due to the hiring of part-time and temporary lecturers and assistant lecturers.

Principal Prof Rose-Marie Belle Antoine has to review the contracts of these lecturers. They teach courses that could be taught by permanent (tenured) lecturers and professors who have a small teaching workload.

Part of the current financial crisis rests on the shoulders of former principal Brian Copeland.

HERMAN KHAN

Caparo