Njisane Phillip gets $300k bail on gun, ammo, ganja charges

Njisane Phillip

Cyclist Njisane Phillip was granted $300,000 surety bail on Monday when he faced a San Fernando magistrate charged with having a gun, four rounds of ammunition and marijuana.

Phillip, who has represented this country in local, regional and international competitions that include the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, was also given a cash alternative of $30,000.

As conditions of the bail granted to the 31-year-old resident of Siparia, magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh ordered him to surrender his local and US passports. He must also report to the Siparia police station on Wednesdays.

Attorney Cedric Neptune represented Phillip.

The case was adjourned to April 24.

The exhibits – a gun, ammunition and marijuana – were sent to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for analysis.

The police held Phillip during a road traffic exercise on the Solomon Hochoy Highway extension near the Debe roundabout on Saturday.

They searched the van he was driving and allegedly found a loaded semi-automatic pistol and 62.5 grammes of compressed marijuana.

The police arrested him, and PC Sankar later laid the charges.