MusicTT issues open calls for RVRB eXperience

Meliisa Jimenez, general manager, MusicTT -

The Trinidad and Tobago Music Company Ltd (MusicTT) announces its third annual music conference, RVRB eXperience (RVRB X), which will take place from July 5-7.

A media release said this year’s conference theme is InSync and it will feature conversations, mentorships, and workshops on investing in music, synchronisation and music in film. The conference will be both a livestreamed and in-person event and feature a variety of sessions that allow those attending to explore music trends, discover music companies, find out what’s happening in the Caribbean and the wider world of music, network and discover new artistes.

MusicTT has issued two calls, ending April 13. One call invites industry professionals to share their expertise through RVRB X panels, presentations and mentorship sessions, and the second invites musicians, singers and bands of all genres to perform at RVRB X showcases in front of a growing global audience of music professionals. These calls can be accessed via the RVRB eXperience website www.rvrbexperience.com.

Last year, RVRB eXperience hosted 47 speakers at 21 events, which included keynote interviews hosted by Laura Dowrich-Phillips, LoopTT/Digicel, with Simon Baptiste, Question Mark Entertainment, Dr Portia Sabin, Music Business Association, and Jabari Winchester, Tropical Paradise Records; panel discussions with TikTok (LatAm), Audiomack (US), C15 Studios, Music Business Association (US), So Stereo (US), Creator Labs; and interviews presented by Now My Selectah; two workshops led by Music Marketing Music Ally (UK) and Koru Green Ltd; and a special Women in Music segment hosted by general manager Melissa Jimenez.

In its two years to date, RVRB X has had 64 performances, 87 speakers, viewers from 32 countries, 39 events, partnered with 22 companies and has had a viewership of over 49,000 worldwide, the release said.

For more information on RVRB Experience, or to apply, visit www.rvrbexpereince.com or follow @musicoftt on Instagram and Facebook for updates.