Browne meets with Trinidad and Tobago Coalition of Services Industries

LET’S TALK: Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne, seated left at the table, during his meeting with executive members of the TT Coalition of Services Industries last week. Photo courtesy Foreign and Caricom Affairs Ministry

FOREIGN and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne met last week with members of the TT Coalition of Services Industries (TTCSI).

A release from the ministry said the meeting took place on March 22, when the minister met with TTCSI president Mark Edghill and the coalition’s CEO Vashti Guyadeen.

The TTCSI is an umbrella organisation of services organisations and associations which promotes the development and competitiveness of the national services sector and trade in services.

According to the TTCSI’s website, the coalition is an alliance of professional services associations and organisations. It functions as a focal point to lobby, channel and address trade in services issues and services development issues, which are critical for the sector to thrive in the competitive global environment.

The TTCSI is also the local institution responsible for issuing certificates of registration as a Caricom service provider in TT.

The TTCSI executives briefed Browne on its upcoming events and ongoing work in developing a national services exporters portal, which will facilitate the export of services by providing opportunities for local services providers to be matched with regional and international clients.

Browne recognised the importance of the work being done by the TTCSI to grow the value of TT’s exports of services and invited the TTCSI to partner with the ministry and its overseas missions to promote TT services in regional and international markets.