Horizons Art Gallery welcomes Ryan Williams

First Flight -

Artist Ryan Williams will exhibit his latest body of work at Horizons Art Gallery from March 28. Williams is a beloved artist best known in art circles for his amazing versatility. This new body of work is no exception, said a media release.

When Ryan Williams was quite young, two of his uncles brought home magazines featuring art and design, thus sparking his interest in all things art. When he won a prize in school for coming second in class, his family was elated. With the money they gave him as a reward, he bought his first set of watercolours.

While Williams enjoys and is proficient in the use of pencil, watercolours, acrylics, pastels and pen and ink, the works in this latest collection are all oils. Mainly self-taught, the artist refuses to be pinned down to any media, style or subject matter, preferring to create in an organic way, as the muse moves him. For this show, Williams chose to present landscapes, houses, and street scenes in oils, with a few abstract in acrylic added in just for fun, the release said.

Williams' work is in many prominent private and corporate collections, and has also appeared in the books Great Estates in Trinidad and Western Isles of Trinidad by Fr Anthony de Verteuil, and Talk dat Talk and Trini Talk by Miguel Brown.

The opening night can be attended either in person or virtually today. Those wishing to attend the virtual opening can do so at 5.30 pm on Horizons Facebook page or via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/

The online show will be broadcast live with the artist in attendance, so viewers are encouraged to interact and join the chat.

Alternatively, patrons can attend the opening night in person from 6.30-8 pm at Horizons Art Gallery, 37, Mucurapo Road, St James. There you can sip a glass of wine and get the full impact of the artworks, the release said.

The exhibition will be available for viewing in the gallery until April 8 from 8.30 am-5 pm Mondays to Fridays, and 9 am-1 pm on Saturdays.

For further info call 628-9769.