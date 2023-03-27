Eight homeless after fire destroys Valsayn house

Persad family home destroyed by fire. - Photo by Roger Jacob

TWO families are now homeless after a fire gutted their Valsayn house on Saturday.

According to fire officials, sometime between 5.30 and 6 pm, residents of Jaffar Street, Bamboo Settlement No 2, called to tell them about the fire. The two-storey building was 80 per cent burnt, with estimated damage of $1.5 million.

Owner of the home Pooran Persad said the eight people affected will be taken in by neighbours, who all “live like one.”

The families, which include five children, were not at home at the time of the fire, Persad said. He added that a neighbour alerted the residents to the fire and the owner of a car-parts place next door used his garden hose to help put out the blaze.

“No life was lost, so that is a great thing. I don’t think it was arson, probably just something went wrong” Persad said.