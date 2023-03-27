Dominica grab 18-15 win vs Trinidad and Tobago U-16 netballers

TT’s U-16 netball team were defeated 18-15 by the host team Dominica on Day Two at the 20th Jean Pierre Caribbean Youth Tournament 2023, held at the Windsor Park Sport Stadium, Roseau, Dominica.

TT’s Keiko Roy had nine goals from 14 attempts while her shooting teammate Adriana Moreno added six from ten. For the eventual winning team, Dominica’s Kenya John made 11 goals from 18 attempts whilst Le-Myah Forde scored seven goals.

In the previous match on Saturday, the Young Calypso Girls defeated Grenada 16-11 when the 40 minutes of action expired. Roy had an efficient eight goals from ten shots and Moreno ended with the same number of goals but two more attempts. Grenada’s Keisia Mathurine was the best scorer in the match notching nine goals. Barbados and Dominica are the remaining unbeaten teams in the tournaments.

TT were due to face St Lucia on Monday evening and will now face Cayman Islands on Tuesday (5:30pm) and then Barbados on Wednesday (7pm). TT will have to complete the tournament unbeaten to have any chance of lifting the trophy.

The leading scorers for the tournament are Kennia Blackman – Barbados (36); Kenya John- Dominica (29); Keisia Mathurine - Grenada (23); Keiko Roy - TTO (17); Rynia Ifill – Barbados (16); Adriana Moreno – TTO (14).

Results:

Day Two

Barbados 24 -19 Grenada

St Lucia 16-14 Cayman Islands

Dominica 18 - 15 Trinidad & Tobago

Day One

Dominica 23- 8 St Lucia

Barbados 38-6 Cayman Islands

Trinidad & Tobago 16 - 11 Grenada