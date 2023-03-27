Do motorcycle cops still exist?

THE EDITOR: Lately I’m observing the absence of motorcycle police in Port of Spain and environs. Has the unit been depleted or assigned outside of the city?

How else can errant motorists who drive around blasting music, or delinquent drivers who break the line in traffic and illegally cut in from the emergency lane (like on the Audrey Jeffers Highway from Cocorite to the Jean Pierre Complex during rush hour, in either direction)?

Where do the motorcycle cops really operate? Maybe police on horseback could fill the breach.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook