Defence Force beat winless Police 2-0

AC Port of Spain’s Jameel Neptune (L) goes past Prisons Fc’s Matthew Dufeal during the TT Premier Football League round four match, on Sunday, at the Police Barracks, St James. - ROGER JACOB

DEFENCE Force scored on either side of the halves to defeat Police FC in the battle of the protective services in the fourth round of the TT Premier Football League on Sunday at the Police Barracks, St James.

Striker Brent Sam gave Army the lead in the 25th minute from the penalty spot. The former youth player sent national goalkeeper Adrian Foncette the wrong way for the one-nil lead which lasted for almost the entirety of the match.

Police FC had an improved second period but squandered several goal-scoring chances in front of their home crowd. However, substitute Lashawn Roberts sealed the victory for the Teteron Boys in the 94th minute with his powerful strike far post beating a diving Foncette to send the crowd home in silence. Defence Force FC move to fourth with 6 points and Police FC remain at the bottom of the table pointless from three matches.

In the earlier match at the same venue, AC Port of Spain whipped Prisons FC 5-0 to record the largest defeat of the campaign thus far. Despite having a potent strike force, three of AC’s goals came from the pair of central defenders Radanfah Abu Bakr (2) and Robert Primus (1).

Primus scored the fastest goal of the season which came in the first minute of play. There was no letting off as a Che Benny corner rebounded off a Prisons defender and Primus was well-positioned in the six-yard box to spank it home for the one-nil lead. Primus then tagged his defensive partner, Abu Bakr who turned in a Benny cross for the 2-0 lead in the 21st minute. Then, twenty minutes later the lanky defender was unmarked to head home the third goal giving goalkeeper Jevon Bourne a nightmare in the first half. The next two goals came in stoppage time in the second half from substitutes Jomoul Francois (92nd) and Brian Armstrong (95th).

Results:

Central FC 3 (Keron Cummings 3rd penalty & 81st; Maurice Dick 51st) - San Juan Jabloteh 2 (Dantaye Gilbert 12th; Trevis Byron 36th)

Terminix La Horquetta Rangers 4 (Tyrone Charles 6th & 63rd; Ataulla Guerra 22nd; Isaiah Lee 78th) vs Club Sando 4 (Kareem Riley 27th; Nicholas Dillon 62nd pen & 90+4 penalty; Nathaniel O`Garro 88th)

Cunupia FC 2 (Romario Williams 26th; Rhondel Gibson 42nd) - Point Fortin Civic 1 (Nathaniel Garcia 86th)

W Connection 0 - 0 Morvant Caledonia United