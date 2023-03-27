Couva cops investigate break-in, theft

File photo -

Thieves broke into a business in Couva over the weekend and stole thousands of dollars' worth of tools and equipment.

At around 2 pm on Friday, Aleem Abdul Mohammed, the owner of Just Call Ltd at Rivulet Road, Point Lisas, locked up his business place. He returned around 10.45 am on Sunday and discovered it had been broken into and ransacked.

Two Stihl tree trimmers worth about $5,800 each, two Stihl brush cutters worth about $6,400 each, two Stihl blowers worth $3, 800 each, two Stihl chainsaws worth $4,000 each, along with a quantity of Rhino cables and copper, were missing.

The thieves got in by breaking the locks on a door.

WPC Carter-Sammy and PC Marshall visited and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested. PC Marshall is leading the investigation.