Art pays tribute to Renee Cummings’ work in AI - Tyler Villaruel’s 'Wo-volution'

Wo-volution by Tyler Villaruel can be seen at the Digitall Innovation & Technology for Gender Equality exhibition, Rotunda, Red House, Port of Spain. - Angelo Marcelle

The AI (artificial intelligence) and data revolution is here and many are contributing to its rapid growth and development.

TT-born criminologist and AI ethicist Renee Cummings is one lending her voice to develop that field.

Young Tyler Villaruel, 20, seeing this and admiring her work, took paint to canvas.

His Wo-volution is one of 24 pieces being exhibited at the Rotunda Gallery’s DigitAll Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality exhibition which runs from March 6-31. The exhibition also observed International Women’s Day which was on March 8 and featured the work of 18 artistes.

The Sangre Grande artist’s statement says, “Wo-volution was inspired by psychologist, criminologist and AI ethicist Renee Cummings. My introduction to her work began with an accidental click on an AI site, resulting in an influx of AI-related information on all my socials, with a recommendation that I follow Cummings, which I did.”

It added that as a Trinidadian living in the US and doing “such amazing work as a woman in digital leadership, transforming technology education and mentoring girls and women” in that area fascinated him.

“The busy background is indicative of the pace at which Cummings operates, and her smile represents the passion with which she does it. In my opinion, Wo-volution encapsulates, if only in part, her innovative mind,” it said.

While Villaruel always had an interest in art, he only began doing it seriously in his later teenage years but recognised he had artistic inclination as a child while playing with his cousins.

He said he and his cousin would draw trucks and cars from as early as eight.

At Sangre Grande Secondary High School he did not study art.

“I did art but I did not take it seriously.”

At that time he was not as focused on it as he is now.

The self-taught artist began looking at YouTube videos for guidance and eventually found his path.

“I basically taught myself how to draw. I would follow a lot of other artists to see how their style was to figure out my own style,” he said.

He uses charcoal, graphite, pencils and enjoys painting and drawing.

Villaruel also has in an interest in Greek mythological figures, designs tattoos and was mentored by artist Fitzroy Hoyte before the pandemic’s start.

Villaruel has an interest in AI because “that is the day and age we are in now.”

He has not spoken to Cummings but she got word of the piece through a former media colleague who is also Villaruel’s aunt.

In a Facebook post on March 15, Cummings said she was overwhelmed and humbled to be recognised like that and young people were “super amazing.”

He found out about submitting to the exhibition when the Rotunda Gallery posted an open call on January 26.

The invitation then said, “Embracing new technologies and advancing women’s skills and knowledge in STEM can accelerate our progress towards gender equality. The need for including women and girls in transformative technology and digital education is therefore crucial for a sustainable future.”

The call said works submitted should reflect women who champion the advancement of innovation and technology and women leading scientific change.

“They were looking for new faces and I said I would try my luck even though I was not successful before. I tried and I got in and I am extremely thankful for that,” he said.

He tried submitting his work to another gallery but was unsuccessful.

Even though AI-generated art has become a global talking point, Villaruel does not see himself working in that space, as yet. He prefers to manually create his art as it “calms him.”

He hopes to one day have his own gallery where he can show the work of young artists like himself.

“There are a lot of artists, out here, who are not being seen and recognised for the work that they do,” he said.

Villaruel believes that art can also be used to engage youth in the society and steer them away from violence.

He is also interested in any opportunity to further his art education.

“Although I did not take the opportunity when I was in school, I will do it now. It is a very valuable skill.”

He is currently studying graphic design at The Youth Training and Employment Partnership Programme (YTEPP) Ltd.