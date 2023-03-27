2 held for robbery with violence in Chaguanas
Two men from central Trinidad have been detained in connection with a robbery with violence in Chaguanas on Sunday afternoon.
A 20-year-old suspect from Calcutta No 2 Settlement in Freeport and a 30-year-old from Waterloo Road, Coconut Village in Carapichaima, were still in custody without charge on Monday.
The suspects and two others robbed a 28-year-old market vendor/car rental owner from Edinburgh 500 in Chaguanas of $15,000.
The victim reported that around 1.30 pm on Sunday, he was sitting in his gold-coloured Nissan X-Trail, which was parked on the Southern Main Road in Chaguanas, near Royal Bank of Canada.
Four men, one holding a gun, approached him and announced a robbery. They hit him several times and took the $15,000.
The suspects, two of African descent and two of mixed descent, ran off along the road.
A short while later, the victim saw police on mobile patrol and reported the incident. The police investigated and arrested the two suspects.
WPC Beckles is leading investigations.
