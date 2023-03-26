Trinidad and Tobago flagman confident in Soca Warriors

Joey Richardson, also knowns as Flagman, watches a West Indies game while on the Buccoo Reef fast ferry on Sunday, on the way to Tobago for a national football match. - Jelani Beckles

SOME fans go the extra mile to support their favourite sports teams. Joey "Posh" Richardson, also known as the TT flag man, is definitely one man who travels miles to cheer on local and regional teams.

The Soca Warriors will face Nicaragua in a Concacaf Nations League match at Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago on Monday at 8 pm. A win for TT will see them earn an automatic spot at the 2023 Gold Cup.

Richardson boarded the Buccoo Reef vessel on Sunday morning at the Port of Port of Spain headed for Tobago.

Richardson, who is from El Socorro, is always glued to a sporting event. Before and during the trip, he was streaming the West Indies vs South Africa T20 match on his phone.

In an interview with Newsday, Richardson said he is looking forward to the match against Nicaragua.

"I feeling confident. (Head coach) Angus (Eve) has a good team and we are playing good defence so far. We played a lot of games without conceding a goal...although Nicaragua will be a tough fight, but I giving home field advantage (to us). We suppose to do it in Tobago tomorrow."

TT have played three matches this month without allowing a goal. TT defeated Jamaica 1-0 in an international friendly in Montego Bay and days later earned a 0-0 draw against the same team in KIngston. On Friday, TT eased to a 3-0 victory over Bahamas in the Nations League in Nassau.

Richardson, wearing a West Indies t-shirt and a TT bandana, has been a die-hard fan since 1989, when the Strike Squad took TT by storm.

"(I am) patriotic to the bone. The bone still hard at age 67. That's part of me giving back to the country that I grew up in and live in and love too bad. TT all the way."

Richardson is hoping Tobagonians turn up in their numbers to support.

"I hope the Tobago people come out tomorrow. We have to beat them...total support for the Soca Warriors."