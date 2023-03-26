The selfie addiction

THE EDITOR: Why do some people only take selfies?

Selfitis is the obsessive compulsive desire to take photos of oneself and post them on social media as a way to make up for the lack of self-esteem and to fill an intimacy gap.

A selfie addiction is when a person is obsessively taking selfies multiple times a day and posting them.

People posting selfies have low self-esteem, are lonely, less dependable, less successful.

Are selfies an act of self-love or a cry for attention? How we see ourselves does not come from who we really are, but rather how we think others see us.

Healthy selfies are taken infrequently. They include other people, animals, landmarks. They have a purpose.

Selfies are an addiction. They hurt relationships. They hurt job prospects, unless you are looking at the movie business. They indicate narcissism.

With selfies moderation is best.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town