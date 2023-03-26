Rodney Phillip, Jai Chandool win Hillview Swing For D Hills

Swing For D Hills champs Rodney Phillip, second from left, and Jai Chandool, second from right, receive their trophies and prizes from first-prize sponsor Upendra Udharamaney, corporate manager, St Augustine Medical Lab, left, former Hillview principal Leslie Mahase, centre, and Hillview acting VP Sharon Ramdeen, at Saturday's prize-giving ceremony, Millenium Lakes Golf Club clubhouse, Trincity. - Nathan Nancoo

Rodney Phillip and Jai Chandool captured the third annual Swing For D Hills golf title on Saturday, at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club, Trincity. The fund-raising tournament was organised by the Hillview College Golf Tournament committee and raised over $125,000 for the school.

Phillip and Chandool were presented with a first prize of two 65-inch televisions, donated by the St Augustine Private Lab, and hampers.

Professor Samuel Ramsewack and Dane John had to settle for second place, which earned them two tickets to Miami and hampers.

Robbie Narine and Nicholas Wood Salomon came third. Prizes were distributed to the first 25 positions in the tournament.

The tournament format was a two-player scramble with 60 per cent of the lower handicap and 40 per cent of the higher handicap.

In an interview with Newsday after their victory, Phillip said, “We combined exceptionally well; we managed the game well and putted exceptional. We had five birdies and we minimised the errors.”

Chandool and Phillip were runners-up last year and benefited from their rapport.

Chandool said, "We complemented each other. When he played a bad shot, I carried him. He controlled me and reminded me what to do."

He said teamwork was the driving force in their first victory as a team.

Phillip wore many hats on the day as he is also a committee member.

He said, “The idea of the Hillview Golf Tournament was born out of a need to generate funds for the school and their activities."

He said the funds raised this year will go towards the Hillview sport clubs.

“The tournament has been growing every year in the number of teams and sponsors. This year, 56 teams participated and I don’t know any other tournament that is run by a school that has done better.” A golf clinic was part of the event which encourage the participation of children in the sport. The number of participants has grown from 20 in the first year to 42 this year.

He lauded the special bond and commitment of the committee members, “It has been overwhelming with the level of support. We have such a close, cohesive and hard-working group.” Looking to the future, he said, “We want to market this tournament as the premium golf tournament for Hillview and an additional source of funds for the school continuously."

Carib supply chain director Akash Ragbir told Newsday the company has supported the event since inception.

"From the very beginning I saw the potential of this tournament to being one of the premier ones for golf in TT."

Ragbir, a Hillview old boy, encouraged more members of the alumni to compete.

He said there are a number of merits to taking up the sport.

"The beauty of it is it's one of the few sports where you don't require anyone (else) to play. You can play by yourself. Tennis, football, cricket – you require a team or someone else to play against.

"Golf is about you and yourself. You require a lot of discipline and integrity. At the end of the day, the only one you're competing against is yourself. It's a fantastic sport."

He said more awareness is needed to show that anybody can play golf and it is not an elitist sport.

"That's part of the clinic, to get more people into golf – let people see how much fun it could be.

"If we could get a fraction of them into golf we would consider it very successful."

Hillview College Golf Tournament committee members: Rodney Phillip, Ian Bahadoorsingh, Neisha Badal, Kristel Vaillo, Akash Ragbir, Cheryl Mohammed, Radha Warris, Teauba Hasan, Nanda Bhattacharya, Dallison Carringhton-Leon, Justin Rampersad, Wasim Khan, Arief Rafeeq.